Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s India visit, scheduled for April 21 and 22, has been postponed. Musk was to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and announce plans to enter the India market. Confirming the news, Musk wrote on X, “Unfortunately, very heavy Tesla obligations require that the visit to India be delayed, but I do very much look forward to visiting later this year.” Elon Musk Visit to India: Tesla Looking for First Showroom in India With Mumbai or Delhi Intro Consideration, Says Report.

Elon Musk India Visit

Unfortunately, very heavy Tesla obligations require that the visit to India be delayed, but I do very much look forward to visiting later this year. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 20, 2024

