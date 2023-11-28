Elon Musk shared a post about its new feature Community Notes's misrepresentation on X. He reacted to The Rabbit Hole (@TheRabiitHole84) by saying, "Those who can't handle reality will leave this platform due to @CommunityNotes ." The Rabbit Hole named account shared a post that said that Community Notes hit Alex Soros, American Philanthropist and Chair of the Open Society Foundation, for misrepresenting the reality of crime in America, and further said, "Soros getting ratio'd by a random bunny account under the same post." Elon Musk replied, "But the public will increasingly realize that 𝕏 is the best source of truth, causing our user numbers to rise as they abandon the less accurate sources of information." Community Notes aims to help empower people on X and collaboratively add text to potentially misleading posts. Meta Spokesperson Andy Stone Included in Russia's Wanted List Amid Social Media Crackdown.

Elon Musk's Reply on X About Community Notes:

Those who can’t handle reality will leave this platform due to @CommunityNotes. But the public will increasingly come to realize that 𝕏 is the best source of truth, causing our user numbers to rise as they abandon the less accurate sources of information. https://t.co/oLQjWD2LxF — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 28, 2023

