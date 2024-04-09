Elon Musk-Run Starlink is experiencing difficulties in Brazil as tensions escalate over censorship demands. Elon Musk, the visionary behind the satellite internet service, revealed that employees in the country are facing the threat of arrest. As per reports, this development might be Elon Musk's stance against adhering to local censorship laws, resulting in a conflict with Brazilian authorities. The Brazilian government announced the suspension of all contracts with Starlink, which is a significant blow to the company's operations in the nation. In response, Musk has made a strategic move by proposing to provide Starlink internet service at no cost for Brazilian schools. Elon Musk also said, "Tell me, Alexandre, is the disinformation in the room with us now?" X Accounts Banned in Brazil: Elon Musk Advises Brazilian Users To Access X Platform via VPN Apps Amid Tussle With Judiciary.

Elon Musk Says X Employees Facing the Threat of Arrest

BREAKING: Elon Musk says X employees in Brazil 'have been told they will be arrested' — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) April 9, 2024

Brazil’s Government Announced To Suspend Contracts With Starlink

NEWS: Brazil's government has just announced that it will suspend all contracts with Starlink Elon responds by offering free starlink internet for schools in Brazil. https://t.co/GNeQfAL7xB pic.twitter.com/UXWutShp4N — X Daily News (@xDaily) April 9, 2024

Elon Musk Reacts on Alexandre De Moraes

[Scene: @Alexandre & @ElonMusk in psychoanalysis] I say, “Tell me, Alexandre, is the disinformation in the room with us now?” https://t.co/yhvOmrysaZ — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 8, 2024

