Tesla Chief and X owner Elon Musk said on Sunday, April 7, that X, aka Twitter, would publish everything demanded by Alexandre de Moraes, Justice of Brazil's Federal Supreme Court. He also said that X will reveal how those requests violate Brazilian law. "This judge has brazenly and repeatedly betrayed the constitution and people of Brazil. He should resign or be impeached," Elon Musk's post on X read. The development comes after Elon Musk said that he would lift all the restrictions even if they had to close their office in the country, thereby challenging Brazil's court order to block certain popular X accounts. Elon Musk Challenges Brazil’s Court Order To Block Certain Popular X Accounts, Says He Will Lift All Restrictions Event if Company Has To Close Their Office in Country.

He Should Resign or Be Impeached

Coming shortly, 𝕏 will publish everything demanded by @Alexandre and how those requests violate Brazilian law. This judge has brazenly and repeatedly betrayed the constitution and people of Brazil. He should resign or be impeached. Shame @Alexandre, shame. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 7, 2024

