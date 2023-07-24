Elon Musk is rebranding Twitter to "X", which he calls the "everything app" and says he simply likes the letter 'X'. Musk has announced that the blue bird logo will be replaced with an "X" logo. With this change, Musk is looking to transform Twitter into an all-encompassing mega application. Musk's X.com from back in 1999, later became PayPal. The billionaire's fascination with the letter 'X' is pretty well-known, given his SpaceX, Tesla Model X, and his child's name - "X Æ A-12". WhatsApp New Feature Update: Landscape Mode for Video Calls Among Latest Features Released for iOS, Users Can Now Silence Unknown Callers.

Elon Musk Posts How The Twitter Headquarters Will Flaunt The 'X' Emblem:

Our headquarters tonight pic.twitter.com/GO6yY8R7fO — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 24, 2023

