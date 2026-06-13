Elon Musk Signals Deeper Nvidia Collaboration Post Historic SpaceX IPO, Says Looking Forward To Taking Partnership to ‘Next Level’

Elon Musk has signalled plans to elevate the long standing collaboration between SpaceX and Nvidia following the company’s successful initial public offering. In response to Nvidia’s congratulatory message, Musk stated he is looking forward to taking their exciting partnership to the next level. The partnership, which spans nearly a decade, includes the delivery of advanced computing systems such as the first DGX 1 supercomputer in 2016 and custom hardware at Starbase. It combines Nvidia’s accelerated computing expertise with SpaceX’s ambitions in space exploration and AI. This development underscores growing synergies between artificial intelligence and space technology, promising accelerated innovation in both fields. SpaceX IPO: Elon Musk’s Company Surges 19% on Nasdaq Debut, Market Valuation Crosses USD 2 Trillion Milestone.

Elon Musk Willing to Partner With NVIDIA on Next-Level

Looking forward to taking our exciting partnership with Nvidia to the next-level https://t.co/WYxxC6V1CE — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 12, 2026

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