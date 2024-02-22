Google has been criticised for promoting a "woke mindset" or "wokeism" through its popular AI chatbot Gemini. In response to the criticism, Google apologised for the images generated by its AI Model; however, the controversy spread on. The New York Post (@nypost) recently posted a photo with the text, "Google's woke AI makes Viking black and the pope women... and this image you get for 'Founding Father'". Google paused Gemini image generation after AI denied showing images of white people and allegedly promoted racism. X owner Elon Musk posted on the platform attacking Google, Instagram and Facebook, "The woke mind virus is killing Western Civilization. Google does the same thing with their search results. Facebook & Instagram, too. And Wikipedia." Google To Pause Its Gemini AI From Generating Images Due to Inaccuracies, Will Launch Improved Version Soon.

Elon Musk Takes on Google, Instagram and Facebook:

The woke mind virus is killing Western Civilization. Google does the same thing with their search results. Facebook & Instagram too. And Wikipedia. https://t.co/2RQ6v35m7P — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 22, 2024

