Elon Musk's friends and business acquaintances are reportedly under social pressure to consume drugs alongside him, according to a Wall Street Journal report. It is supposedly necessary for many of his company's directors and board members to support or partake in his drug usage in order to remain close to him. According to reports, Musk has been observed using liquid ecstasy and ketamine at parties. Directors and board members of SpaceX and Tesla, both present and past, have also taken narcotics. They allegedly put millions of dollars into Musk's businesses. Elon Musk Drug Use: World's Richest Person Allegedly Consumes LSD, Cocaine, Ecstasy and Psychedelic Mushrooms; Leaves Tesla and SpaceX Members Worried, Says Report.

Elon Musk Took Drugs, Prompted His Associates to Do Same: Report

Multiple directors of Elon Musk’s companies—some who have used drugs with him—have profited enormously from their deep ties to the billionaire, raising questions among shareholders about the board’s independence. https://t.co/Ay8mr8AEuX https://t.co/Ay8mr8AEuX — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) February 4, 2024

