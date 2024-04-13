Elon Musk confirmed that he will visit India to meet PM Narendra Modi to discuss his investment plans on April 21 and 22. However, ahead of the visit, the Indian government has reportedly expedited the process of granting a license for Starlink. Elon Musk's Starlink offers the world's most advanced broadband satellite internet, and it is a subsidiary of SpaceX aerospace company. Elon Musk is said to visit India to discuss the plans to launch his first Tesla model in the country, marking its entry. Starlink services offer faster internet speed with lower latency, which would be great for remote areas in India with coverage problems. PM Narendra Modi Asks Indian Creators To Build ‘Climate Change Game’ Where Players Must Explore Various Methods and Solutions Towards Most Sustainable Approach.

Indian Government Expedites Granting License Process for Elon Musk's Starlink:

The Indian government has reportedly expedited the process of granting a licence for Starlink ahead of Elon Musk's India visit.

