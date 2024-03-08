A few days ago, Elon Musk announced that over a million jobs are available on X, so those willing could apply by going to the official website and using to relevant jobs with the link. Now, the X has announced that it is hiring engineers to help integrate xAI's models into the social media platform. The announcement further said it is an "outrageous opportunity to interweave AI into our consumer, planet-scale app.". The announcement highlighted the company welcomes the client, backend and infra engineers. Elon Musk-Run X Introduces ‘Articles’ To Share Long-Form Written Content, Premium Users Can Now Post Articles With Stylised Text, Embedded Images and Videos.

X Hiring Engineers To Integrate xAI to the Social Media Platform:

PSA: X is hiring engineers to help integrate xAI’s models into the social media platform! https://t.co/rMqbb1MS5F — X News Daily (@xDaily) March 8, 2024

