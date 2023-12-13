Etsy, the e-commerce giant, said on Wednesday that it would slash 11% of its staff, or about 225 people, to reorganise its business and reduce costs, CNBC reported. The Etsy layoff will leave the core marketplace with about 1,770 employees, close to its headcount in early 2022 and higher than 2020 levels. Tech Layoffs To Continue! Around 555 Techies Being Fired Daily for Past Two Years, More Job Cuts Set To Happen in India and Abroad.

Etsy Layoffs

