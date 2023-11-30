Google and Canadian PM Justine Trudeau's government reached an agreement about the new law that requires tech companies to pay Canadian news publishers for their content. Google agreed to pay $74 million, approximately CA$100 million, to provide annual financial support for a wide range of news businesses in Canada. According to a Fortune report, the deal concluded after months of "negotiations and strong oppositions" from tech giants like Google and Meta. The new Canadian act, Trudeau's Online News Act, also called Bill C-18, will reportedly force both Google and Meta to feature news content on the platforms and boost an industry with massive advertising revenue losses. Sam Altman Replies to OpenAI’s Post on X Saying, ‘Mission Always Comes First’ and 'There Were Real Misunderstandings’ Between Him and Board.

Google Agrees To Annually Pay $74 Million For Online News (Credit: Fortune):

Google blinks first in its war with Canada by agreeing to pay $74 million annually for online news. https://t.co/Q1h1C6SM7Q — FORTUNE (@FortuneMagazine) November 30, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)