Google has finally switched to passkeys from the old login method using passwords. Google also announced that it is "teaming up with the partners across the industry to make the passkeys available on even more websites and apps." To upgrade to Passkeys on Google Pixel smartphone, the users need to go to the 'Google Password Manager' which will help the users in easily and safely signing in. The smartphone contains personal information including financial data, photos and others and Google's new Passkeys aim to help the users protect their data boosting the security and privacy.

Google Passkeys Announces for Google Pixel Smartphones:

Goodbye passwords, hello passkeys🔑 Using passkeys is as easy as unlocking your Pixel with your face, fingerprint or PIN. Best of all, we’re teaming up with partners across the industry to make passkeys available on even more websites & apps. Learn more: https://t.co/ZkXIkPhtWE pic.twitter.com/AWQsyJSdmW — Made by Google (@madebygoogle) January 30, 2024

