At the ongoing Google I/O 2023, Google has announced new AI advancements. This includes new features for Gmail, Google Maps, and Google Photos. A "Help Me Write" feature has been added to Gmail, New Immersive View for Map, and Magic Editor for Google Maps. Google I/O 2023 Live Streaming: Watch Online Telecast of Google's Mega Event Where Major Announcements on Android 14 OS, Bard AI and Pixel Fold Are Expected Tonight.

