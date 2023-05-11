Google launches the new Pixel Tablet with a sleek and sturdy built quality, along with a great versatile case with a stand. It also comes with built-in Chromecast and many cool features. Most importantly, it is offered at an amazing price of $499 and comes bundled with a charging speaker dock worth $129, absolutely free, to make the deal even sweeter. Google I/O 2023: Tech Giant Launches Generative AI Powered Search.

Google Pixel Tablet Launched With Super Handy Features:

The new #PixelTablet features the best of Pixel, Android and Google for a tablet experience that’s helpful in your hand and at home 🧵↓ #GoogleIO pic.twitter.com/YKigi2gzJW — Google (@Google) May 10, 2023

Multiple users? No problem ✨#PixelTablet makes switching between users easy. Quickly access your apps, content, and preferences, all while helping maintain your privacy 🔒#GoogleIO pic.twitter.com/GYgeAE530W — Made by Google (@madebygoogle) May 10, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)