Google has teased to introduce its new Google Pixel 8 'Minty Fresh' colour variant on January 25, 2024. For the customers looking to buy buy the Google Pixel 8, it could be a new colour option for the upcoming variant. According to the report, the announcement of the new Minty Fresh colour option will likely be for Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro or both devices. The device was teased on the Google Store website, showing the brush-strokes of the new colour over the new device. The device may offer the exact specifications as the other colour variants.

Google Pixel 8 Minty Fresh Colour Teased:

01000110 01110010 01100101 01110011 01101000 00100000 01111001 01100101 01100001 01110010 00101100 00100000 01100110 01110010 01100101 01110011 01101000 00100000 01100100 01110010 01101111 01110000 00101110 00100000 https://t.co/1nhhiCtNCe pic.twitter.com/CyOeJ9Czvd — Made by Google (@madebygoogle) January 19, 2024

