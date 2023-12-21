HCL Technologies, a prominent IT firm, has fallen victim to a ransomware attack targeting an isolated cloud environment related to one of its projects. The company is actively conducting a thorough investigation in collaboration with relevant stakeholders to determine the root cause of the breach. Despite the severity of the incident, According to a report, HCLTech has assured that there has been no observed impact on its overall network infrastructure. As the situation follows, HCLTech is taking all necessary actions and investigations to address any vulnerabilities exposed by this incident. X Down Update: Elon Musk Run Microblogging Site Back After Brief Outage Worldwide.

HCL Technologies Was Hit by Ransomware Attack

