Google on Friday, April 19, has unveiled a new doodle dedicated to the India National Elections 2024. The Google doodle encapsulates the symbolic representation of voting through the index finger, which bears the iconic voting mark. The Google doodle’s reach comes on the day the world’s largest democratic exercise kicked off in the day. First phase of voting for Lok Sabha polls is currently underway. India National Elections 2024: Phase 1 Voting for Lok Sabha Election Begins for 102 Constituencies Across 21 States.

India National Elections 2024 Google Doodle

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)