The government of India has slashed the import duty on the 'key components' used in manufacturing smartphones. The new import duty is 10% from 15%. The Ministry of Finance (Department of Revenue) announced it through the official NOTIFICATION highlighting key components like "Screw, SIM, socket, or other mechanical items of Metal for cellular mobile phones". The decision taken by the ministry follows the early reports about the government considering lowering the duty on the key components for producing high-end smartphones.

Indian Government Cuts Import Duty to 15%

Government of India slashes import duty on key components used in the production of mobile phones. The import duty has been reduced from 15 per cent to 10 per cent. pic.twitter.com/22CIz9Qoch — ANI (@ANI) January 31, 2024

