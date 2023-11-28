Instagram Reels reportedly showed footage of children and overtly adult sexual adults videos to teens. The ads were from major brands as they placed them next to questionable reels. According to the New York Post's report, Mark Zuckerberg-owned Meta app showed a Pizza Hut commercial next to a man's video laying in bed with a 10-year-old girl and more. DogerDesigner (@cb_doge ) posted on X about briefing the problems of the app, to which X CEO Elon Musk replied, "What say you, big brands?". According to reports, even Elon Musk's X showed promos next to posts touting Adolf Hitler and the Nazi party. Elon Musk Says Those Who Can't Handle 'Reality' Will Leave X Due to Community Notes.

Elon Musk Reacts to Instagram Showing Sexual Adult Video to Teens:

What say you, big brands? https://t.co/GKEzn1fqQb — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 28, 2023

