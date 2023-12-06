E-commerce giant Amazon has inadvertently disclosed the pricing details for the upcoming iQOO 12 5G smartphone in India ahead of its official launch on 12 December. According to screenshots circulating online, the leaked pricing indicates the iQOO 12 5G will be available in 12GB/256GB and 16GB/512GB variants, priced between Rs 53,000 to 58,000. Smartphone Expected Launches in December 2023: From Realme GT 5 Pro to OnePlus 12R and Nothing Phone 2a, Know Details About Upcoming Smartphones.

Leaked Price of iQOO 12 5G Smartphone in India

