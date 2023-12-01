iQOO India announced a limited time "Priority Pass" for customers to buy the iQOO 12 5G smartphone. The company also announced that the iQOO 12 5G pre-booking will start in India on December 5, 2023, at 12 PM. The "Priority Pass" will be used to buy the smartphone 24 hours before the official sale goes live at Amazon.com and iQOO.com. The steps to avail of the pass include first paying a refundable amount of Rs 999 to pre-book the smartphone and get Priority Pass. The iQOO Priority Pass will be available between December 5 and 7 on the Amazon and iQOO websites. The company further stated, "Priority Passes are limited in numbers & are available only on a first-come-first-serve basis". iQOO 11 5G Price Cut Down As the iQOO 12 5G Launch Is Imminent: Check Latest Prices and Specifications Here.

iQOO 12 5G "Priority Pass" Announced on December 1:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by iQOO India (@iqooind)

