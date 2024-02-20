iQOO has announced that the iQOO Neo 9 Pro pre-booking will end today. The pre-booking started on February 8 and the device's launch is scheduled to on February 22, 2024, with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 mobile processor and dual-tone colour options. The device will be launched with 50MP and 8MP camera setup and up to 512GB internal storage. iQOO Neo 9 Pro is expected to launch with 12GB and 16GB RAM options, Funtouch OS 14 based on Android 14, 5,160mAh battery with 120W fast-charging. The device is expected to be launched in India at Rs 35,000 or above. Vivo Y200e Set To Launch on February 22: Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features Ahead of Launch.

iQOO Neo 9 Pro Last Day for Pre-Booking:

