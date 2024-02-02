iQOO has announced that iQOO Neo 9 Pro pre-booking will start on February 8 at 12 PM. iQOO Neo 9 Pro will be launched with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and a Q1 Supercomputing Chip which will offer up to 1.7 million AnTuTu score. iQOO also confirmed that its new Neo 9 Pro will offer a 50MP primary camera and two colour options - Fiery Red (dual-tone) and Conqueror Black (single-tone). The device will be available on the iQOO website for India and Amazon India. Lava Yuva 3 Launched in India With 5,000mAh Battery and 6.5-Inch Display; Check Other Specifications, Features and Price of New Lava Budget-Smartphone.

iQOO Neo 9 Pro Pre-Booking Date Confirmed by iQOO:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by iQOO India (@iqooind)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)