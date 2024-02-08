iQOO is set to open pre-booking for its highly anticipated smartphone, iQOO Neo 9 Pro, today at 12 PM IST. Interested customers can pre-book their iQOO Neo 9 Pro for Rs 1000. The process of pre-booking the iQOO Neo 9 Pro can be done by visiting iQOO's official E-store and checking for the confirmation of pre-booking on the iQOO Neo 9 Pro product page. The iQOO is also bringing a deal of a 12-month extended warranty on pre-booking iQOO Neo 9 Pro. The Neo 9 Pro is expected to come up with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor with 50MP and 8MP camera setup. The iQOO Neo 9 Pro sale will start on February 22 and will be available on Amazon and the iQOO E-store. OpenAI To Add Watermark to AI-Generated Using 'DALL-E 3 Model', Will Adopt 'C2PA Technical Standard' Amid Growing Concerns of Misusing Information Ahead of Election.

iQOO Neo 9 Pro Pre-Booking

