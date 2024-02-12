iQOO has announced a new feature for its upcoming iQOO Neo 9 Pro smartphone called 'Super Moon Mode'. It will allow the iQOO Neo 9 Pro owners to take night sky photos with stunning clarity and offer limitless potential. The company said its Neo 9 Pro will have the same sensors as the recently launched Vivo X100. iQOO Neo 9 Pro is set to launch on February 22, 2024, with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor in India. The company has announced some of the features ahead of the launch of iQOO Neo 9 Pro. Google Pixel Fold 2 Likely To Launch in 2024 With Significant Upgrades; Know Expected Specifications, Features and Camera Details of Google’s Second Generation Foldable Smartphone.

iQOO Neo 9 Pro 'Super Moon Mode' Feature Announced:

