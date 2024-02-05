iQOO is set to launch its most anticipated smartphone, the iQOO Neo9 Pro. The iQOO Neo9 Pro will launch on February 22. The smartphone is expected to have the latest features and specifications. One standout feature is its camera. The iQOO Neo9 Pro will have a 50MP Sony IMX 920 sensor with a Super Night Mode feature, which is likely to capture photos that are crisp and clear, even when the lights are dim. The camera sensor used in iQOO Neo9 Pro is same as used in VivoX100. The smartphone will also feature an 8MP ultra-wide camera too. The iQOO Neo9 Pro is also expected to run on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. Smartphone Launches in February 2024: From iQOO Neo 9 Pro To Honor X9B and Nothing Phone 2(a), Know Specifications and Other Details of Upcoming Smartphones Next Month.

iQOO Neo9 Pro with Super Night Mode Feature

Witness the night in a new light with #iQOONeo9Pro's Super Night Mode🌠📷 Featuring a Flagship 50MP Sony IMX 920 Camera*, that lets you capture the beautiful city lights even in low light. *Sensor used in #iQOONeo9Pro is same as #vivoX100#iQOO #PowerToWin #iQOONeo9Pro pic.twitter.com/7AB45ZDLvV — iQOO India (@IqooInd) February 5, 2024

