Lava Mobiles launched its new Lava Yuva 3 budget smartphone in India at Rs 6,799. Lava Yuva 3 comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ Punch Hole display with a 90Hz refresh rate, 13MP AI Rear Camera and 5MP selfie camera. The new Yuva 3 from Lava Mobiles also has 128GB UFS 2.2 internal memory, 4GB RAM+4GB Virtual RAM and a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging. Additionally, the smartphone offers a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, a face unlock feature, and a premium glossy black design. Yuva 3 does not have any bloatware and comes with Clean Android 13. The company announced that the Lava Yuva 3 sale will begin on February 7, 2024, at 12 PM. Moto G24 Power To Go on Sale on February 7 on Official Website, Flipkart and Retail Stores; Check Details.

Lava Yuva 3 Sale Date

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lava Mobiles (@lava_mobiles)

Lava Yuva 3 Specifications:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lava Mobiles (@lava_mobiles)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)