Broadcom Inc., manufacturer and global supplier of semiconductors and software products, announced to lay off VMware staffers after acquiring the company. According to The Week on X, 'After the merger, more people to lose jobs in future". VMware is a cloud computing and technology company that Broadcom acquired for $69 billion. According to The Week's report, the "laid off" staffers were sent emails on Monday. The report further said that the acquisition will follow the "go-forward" roles within the combined company. As per the report, 217 staffers in Georgia and 184 in Colorado were affected. Other employees will likely get terminated gradually. Apple To End Partnership With Global Investment Bank Goldman Sachs Over Its Apple Card Within Next 12 to 15 Months: Report.

Broadcom To Lay off VMware Staffers After Acquiring VMware (Source: The Week)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)