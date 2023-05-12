On Friday, Linda Yaccarino, NBC Universal’s former advertising executive, was appointed Twitter CEO. Elon Musk announced her appointment in a tweet, saying she “will focus primarily on business operations, while I focus on product design & new technology.” “Looking forward to working with Linda to transform this platform into X, the everything app.” Musk writes. In a Twitter poll last year, Musk asked his millions of followers: "Should I step down as head of Twitter?" "I will abide by the results of this poll," he had posted. Linda Yaccarino To Be New Twitter Chief? Know All About the Woman Who May Replace Elon Musk As Twitter CEO.

Elon Musk Announcemed on Twitter:

I am excited to welcome Linda Yaccarino as the new CEO of Twitter!@LindaYacc will focus primarily on business operations, while I focus on product design & new technology. Looking forward to working with Linda to transform this platform into X, the everything app. https://t.co/TiSJtTWuky — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 12, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)