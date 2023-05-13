Ride-hailing platform Lyft has reportedly laid off 383 employees at its headquarters in San Francisco. Reportedly, the company has also closed its San Francisco driver centre. As per a report in The Millennial Press, Lyft is the latest company which has announced the closure of its centre in the city. Last month, the ride-hailing platform had 26 per cent of its workforce, or nearly 1,072 people, as part of a restructuring plan. Lyft Layoffs: Ride-Hailing Platform Sacks 1,072 Employees or 26% of Its Workforce as Part of Restructuring.

Lyft Lays Off 383 Employees

Lyft Lays Off 383 Employees at Headquarters in San Francisco https://t.co/PTksgpuKTS — Millennial Conservative ™️ (@Milennial_con) May 13, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)