Paytm has been going through a crisis as the company had recently faced prohibition of its Paytm Payments Bank services from RBI. After that, the CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma also announced that Paytm would keep working usually. Now, Paytm has confirmed the resignation of Manju Agarwal, director of Paytm Payments Bank. Manju Agarwal was a Deputy Manager at SBI and joined the board in May 2021. The reason for Manju Agarwal's resignation from Paytm is said to be her personal commitments, noted by the board of PPBL on February 6, 2024.

Manju Agrawal Paytm Resignation:

