Microsoft has recently disclosed a significant cybersecurity breach. The company alleges that a Russian state-sponsored group, known as ‘Midnight Blizzard’, infiltrated its corporate systems on January 12. The breach reportedly began in late November and was only discovered in mid-January. The hackers were able to gain access to the accounts of several key Microsoft personnel, including members of the leadership team and employees from the cybersecurity and legal departments. Microsoft’s threat research team, which regularly investigates cyber threats from nation-states, has attributed the breach to ‘Midnight Blizzard’. The company has confirmed that the breach resulted in unauthorised access to corporate email accounts, impacting senior leadership and employees across various functions. Microsoft's Threat Intelligence Team Uncovers Supply Chain Attack by North Korean Hackers Targeting CyberLink Users.

Microsoft Reveals Cybersecurity Breach by Russian Group ‘Midnight Blizzard’

BREAKING: Microsoft says Russian hacking group had access to the email accounts of the company's senior leaders for over a month — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) January 19, 2024

