The Indian government has actively encouraged companies to manufacture in India, like 'Make in India' and 'Startup India'. Among other companies, tech giant Apple has also been assembling smartphones in India since 2017. Tata will start manufacturing the iPhones in India in the coming months. Among these ongoing developments, the BJP government has posted on X, "New India is turning into a mobile phone manufacturing hub." The post said that the mobile phone exports in FY23 were $11.1 billion, and India exported phones worth $10.5 billion between April 2023 and December 2023. Indian Smartphone Market Grows 19% in Q4 2023, Xiaomi Leads Overall Market Followed by Samsung: Report.

BJP Says India Is Turning Into a Mobile Manufacturing Hub:

New India is turning into a mobile phone manufacturing hub. Mobile phone exports touched $11.1 billion in FY23. Interestingly, India exported mobile phones worth $10.5 billion between April 2023 to December 2023. pic.twitter.com/OnpF82YZST — BJP (@BJP4India) February 7, 2024

