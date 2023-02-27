One of Elon Musk’s most loyal Twitter employees has lost her job amid as Twitter layoffs continue. Twitter product manager Esther Crawford – who led the controversial Twitter Blue subscription service has been laid off according to reports. Esther went viral after sharing a picture of herself dozing in a sleeping bag on the floor at Twitter HQ. 50 more employees have been fires from twitter, according to reports. Twitter Feature Update: ‘For You’ Tab To Stay on Users’ Preferred Timeline on Android and iOS.

Twitter Layoffs:

More layoffs at Twitter, and loyalist Esther Crawford isn't spared https://t.co/cNHmKroQSr by @rebeccabellan — TechCrunch (@TechCrunch) February 26, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)