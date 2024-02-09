Motorola India has announced to launch its new smartphone Moto G04 in India on February 15, 2024. The company recently introduced a 6,000mAh battery-powered Moto G24 with the hashtag '#DikheMastChaleZabardast'. Now, Motorola has shared the premium design and colour details of its Moto G04. The new Moto G04 will have a 90Hz punch-hole display. According to a report, the device will have a 6.6-inch display, 5,000mAh battery, 4GB and 8GB RAM options, 16MP rear and 5MP front camera, and 64GB and 128GB storage options. The device will reportedly pack a Unisoc T606 processor. Samsung Galaxy A55 and Galaxy A35 Likely To Launch Soon: Check Leaked Specifications and Features.

Motorola To Launch Moto G04 on February 15; Check Announcement:

Looks stunning from the outside, and stronger inside! Presenting #MotoG04 that is crafted to make an impression. Get your hands on this slim and stunning phone to #ChhaaJaoge! Stay tuned to know more. pic.twitter.com/diADplsDUB — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) February 9, 2024

