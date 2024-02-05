Motorola had launched its most anticipated Moto G24 Power on January 30, 2024, in India. The sale of Moto G24 Power begins on February 7 on its official website, Flipkart and retail stores. The Moto G24 Power comes with the MediaTek Helio G85 processor. The Motorola G24 Power features a 6.56-inch punch-hole display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The Moto G24 Power also comes equipped with a 6,000mAh battery and is supported by a 30W charging capability. The Motorola G24 is available in two variants. The base variant of the smartphone with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage is priced at Rs 8,999, which can go as low as Rs 8,249 after a discount of Rs 750 on exchange. The top variant of Moto G24 Power with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage will be available at Rs 9,999. Realme 12 Pro 5G and Realme 12 Pro+ 5G Cross 1,20,000 Units in Pre-Booking, First Sale Start on February 6 on Flipkart; Check Details.

Moto G24 Power Sale Start on February 7

So slim, so light! Nothing beats the effortless handling of #MotoG24Power, as it’s impressively thin! Sale begins on 7th Feb starting at ₹8,249 @Flipkart, https://t.co/azcEfy1Wlo, and all leading retail stores.#DikheMastChaleZabardast — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) February 5, 2024

