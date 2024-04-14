Moto G64 5G launch date in India is confirmed to be April 16, 2024. The new Moto G64 5G will be the successor of the Moto G54 5G and will offer impressive specifications in the mid-range segment. The Moto G64 will continue to provide the same 6,000mAh battery and the same design with a dual-camera setup on the rear. However, this time, Motorola has upgraded the processor of the new G64 as it will boast the world's first MediaTek Dimensity 7025 which will be paired with Android 14 operating system. The previous G54 model had MediaTek Dimensity 7020 SoC and Android 13 OS. The new Motorola smartphone will be available in two 8GB+128GB and 12GB+256GB RAM and storage options. The smartphone will be available in Mint Green, Ice Lilac and Pearl Blue colour options. Moto G64 5G price in India is expected to be between Rs 16000 to Rs 20,000. Realme Pad 2 To Launch Tomorrow Alongside Realme P1 5G, Realme P1 Pro 5G and Realme Buds T110; Check Confirmed Specifications Ahead of April 15.

Moto G64 5G Launch Set on April 16, 2024:

Maximize your phone's potential with the #MotoG64 5G and its MediaTek Dimensity 7025 processor, boasting frequencies up to 2.5GHz. ⚡📱 Launching on 16th April @Flipkart, https://t.co/azcEfy1Wlo and all leading retail stores. 🚀#UnleashTheBeast — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) April 14, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)