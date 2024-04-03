Motorola Edge 50 Pro launch live streaming will begin shortly in India on the official link. Motorola will unveil its new Edge 50 Pro smartphone with an AI-powered 'Pro-Grade' camera, 125W wired TurboPower-charging and 50W wireless TurboPower-charging capability and other features. The smartphone boasts a 6.7-inch pOLED Curved display offering 2,000 nits of peak brightness, HDR10+ support, and a 144Hz refresh rate. The smartphone will feature a 50MP AI camera, 13MP macro and ultra-wide camera with 30x hybrid zoom. It will also have an in-display fingerprint scanner, a new Hello UI and many segment-leading features. Motorola Edge 50 Pro price in India is expected to be between Rs 30,000 to 45,000. Samsung Galaxy M55 and Samsung Galaxy M15 To Launch on April 8 in India; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

Motorola Edge 50 Pro Launch Live Streaming Link:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)