Motorola India announced a new colour option for its Motorola Edge 40 Neo and Motorola Razr 40 Ultra called "Peach Fuzz" on December 7, 2023. According to Motorola's post on X, the new featured colour for its smartphone is "Pantone Color of the Year 2024". Motorola Edge 40 Neo has the following colour options available currently on the website: Beauty Black, Soothing Sea, and Caneel Bay. The Motorola Razr 40 Ultra is available in these colour options like Viva Magenta and Infinite Black. The new "2024 Pantone Colour of the Year" adds to the beauty of both devices. The specifications and features of the devices are likely the same as the other models. Realme GT 5 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Launched in China: From Specifications To Design and Price, Here’s Everything To Know About Realme’s Premium Smartphone.

Motorola India Announced "Peach Fuzz" Colour Option:

Say hello to motorola razr 40 ultra and motorola edge 40 neo in a new look. Exclusively in the @Pantone Color of the Year 2024, Peach Fuzz!😍 #Coloroftheyear #PeachFuzz #COY24 pic.twitter.com/mXY7qtKB9F — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) December 7, 2023

