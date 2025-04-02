Nintendo Switch 2 is all set to launch globally at 6:00 AM PT (Pacific Time) or 9:00 AM ET (Eastern Time). The Nintendo Switch 2 launch will be live-streamed online and seen via a dedicated given link. The launch will begin at 06:30 PM IST, showcasing the highly anticipated Nintendo Switch 2 hybrid gaming console. The Switch 2 price in India is expected to be around INR 34,000 to INR 43,000 for which it will offer a sleek design and backward compatibility. In US, it may be price around USD 400 to 500. All the specifications and features will be revealed soon during the live launch. Nintendo Switch 2 Launch Today: Nintendo To Launch Next-Gen Hybrid Gaming Console; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Launch Time (Watch Trailer).

Nintendo Switch 2 Launch Live Streaming Link

