HMD India has launched a new Nokia G42 5G variant in India today. The new Nokia G42 5G variant offers up to 6GB RAM (4GB RAM main and 2GB extended), 128GB storage and 5G connectivity. The company already teased the launch of its new variant yesterday. Nokia's previous G42 5G models were launched with 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. They packed the Snapdragon 480 Plus chipset. The new Nokia G42 5G with 6GB RAM is launched in India at Rs 9,999, lower than the 8GB variant launched at Rs 16,999. Currently, the device is exclusively available on Amazon Specials and listed on the e-commerce website at Rs 12,499. Realme 12+ 5G To Launch on March 6, Pre-Orders Begin in India; Check Details.

