Nothing Ear and Nothing Ear (a) TWS are launched in India today, featuring transparent design and impressive specifications. Nothing Ear price in India starts at Rs 11,999, and Nothing Ear (a) price in India starts at Rs 7,999. Nothing Ear TWS offer premium 11mm ceramic drivers, 24-bit Hi-Res Audio with LDAC & LHDC, 45dB Smart ANC, an Advanced Equaliser with 8-band EQ, 40.5 hours of playback time and features the option of a Personal Sound Profile. Nothing Ear (a) specifications include 42.5 hours of playback time, 11mm powerful dynamic drivers, 45dB ANC, LDAC-supported high-quality sound, Bass Enhance algorithm and Signature Nothing Design. The new Nothing TWS (True Wireless Stereo) Earbuds have been launched in square-shaped cases and are also said to support SBC and AAC codecs. Nothing Ear 2024, Nothing Ear (a) 2024 models come 'integrated with OpenAI's ChatGPT'. Redmi Buds 5A Launch Confirmed on April 23 in India; Check Key Specifications of New Redmi TWS Earbuds of 2024.

Nothing Ear (a) Launched in India, Check Design:

Let’s play. Made for every part of every day, Ear (a) is your new daily audio companion. Bright, vivid and punchy. Just like the sound it produces. Learn more on Flipkart. pic.twitter.com/sW5ELD31uc — Nothing India (@nothingindia) April 18, 2024

Nothing Ear Launched in India, Check Design:

Sound, evolved. Introducing Ear, our best ever audio experience. Giving you control of your sound in high-fidelity. Learn more on Flipkart. pic.twitter.com/mZXbZRQ78X — Nothing India (@nothingindia) April 18, 2024

Nothing Ear TWS Specifications:

Nothing Ear » 11mm Dynamic Ceramic Drivers » 45dB Noise Cancellation » 5000Hz Frequency Range » Smart ANC & Transparency Mode » AAC, SBC, LDAC, LHDC 5.0 Audio Codecs » Bluetooth 5.3 » Advanced Equaliser with 8 Band EQ » 24 bit Hi-Res Audio with LDAC & LHDC (1/3) pic.twitter.com/I5p9MqnmNB — TECHNOLOGY INFO (@TECHINFOSOCIALS) April 18, 2024

Nothing Ear (a) TWS Specifications:

Nothing Ear (a) » 11mm Dynamic Drivers » TMI+TPU Diaphragm » Upto 45dB Noise Cancellation » 5000Hz Frequency Range » Smart ANC » Transparency Mode » AAC, SBC, LDAC Codec » Hi-Res Audio » Bluetooth 5.3 » 46mAh & 500mAh Batteries (Buds & Case) » USB Type-C Interface (1/2) pic.twitter.com/fhApooUXEt — TECHNOLOGY INFO (@TECHINFOSOCIALS) April 18, 2024

Nothing Ear TWS Features:

» 10 mins Charge = 10 Hours Playback » Upto 2.5W Wireless Charging » 46mAh (Earbud) & 500mAh (Case) battery » Upto 40.5Hrs Playback with Case & 8.5Hrs with Buds (ANC Off) » USB Type-C Interface » IP54 (Earbuds) & IP55 (Case) Rates » 4.62g (Earbud) & 51.9g (Case) Weight (2/3) — TECHNOLOGY INFO (@TECHINFOSOCIALS) April 18, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)