Nothing Phone 2a will be launched shortly through live streaming link in India at 5 PM. The company has already revealed the Nothing Phone 2a design during MWC 2024. The new Nothing smartphone will be launched with a Glyph Light Interface and two horizontal camera setups on the back. The smartphone will offer up to 12GB RAM and a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro mobile processor. The device will launch with up to 256GB internal storage and a 32MP selfie camera on the front. The main dual cameras are expected to have a 50MP picture resolution each. The new Nothing Phone 2a is likely to start from Rs 25,000. Lava Blaze Curve 5G To Launch Today; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features Ahead of Launch.

Nothing Phone 2a Launch Live Streaming Link:

