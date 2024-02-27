Nothing Phone 2(a) is set to launch on March 5, 2024, and the company has shared a closeup picture of its upcoming smartphone ahead of the launch. The Nothing Phone 2(a) will retain the Glyph Light interface and be launched with two horizontal camera setups. The UK-based technology company announced that its new smartphone will be launched with MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro SoC, up to 12GB RAM and an additional 8GB extended RAM. Besides, the upcoming Nothing Phone 2(a) is expected to have 50MP cameras on the rear - one primary and another ultra-wide. The device is expected to be priced under Rs 35,000 (€399), and its expected 8GB RAM and 128GB variant are under Rs 30,000 (€349). Infinix Smart 8 Plus To Launch in India on March 1: Check Expected Specifications and Features of Upcoming Smartphone From Infinix.

Nothing Phone 2(a) Closeup Design Picture:

See the world through fresh eyes. Phone (2a) is a product of daring design decisions and meticulous engineering. The smartphone we’ve always wanted to make. Get ready for the full reveal on 5 March 2024. pic.twitter.com/laTaJAHvTP — Nothing (@nothing) February 27, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)