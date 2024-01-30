OnePlus 12, powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, will go on sale today at 12 PM (Noon). The pre-booking for the device started on January 23, 2024, the same day it was launched. The OnePlus 12 with 12GB RAM and 256GB built-in storage is available at Rs 64,999, and the variant with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage is priced at Rs 69,999. The new OnePlus flagship smartphone offers a 50-megapixel primary camera with a Sony LYT-808 lens, a 48-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 64-megapixel periscope lens. On the front, it has a 32-megapixel selfie camera. It is available with a massive 5,400mAh battery, 2K resolution ProXDR display with 120Hz refresh rate, 100W SUPERVOOC fast charging and 50W AIRVOOC ultra-fast charging. Realme 12 Pro+ 5G and Realme 12 Pro 5G Launched in India: Check Specifications, Features, Price and Availability of New Realme 12 Pro Series 5G.

OnePlus 12 to Go on Sale Today at 12 PM:

The wait is over! Experience #SmoothBeyondBelief with the #OnePlus12 Sale starts tomorrow at 12 PM! pic.twitter.com/0mdBTij3Mr — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) January 29, 2024

