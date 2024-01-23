OnePlus is set to launch its latest flagship OnePlus 12 series tonight at 7.30 PM IST. The series is expected to include the OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R smartphones. OnePlus has also been teasing some of the key specifications of these smartphones. The OnePlus 12 is likely to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and might also feature an X7 Independent Visual Processor. The OnePlus 12R is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and might come up with a 4th-generation LTPO display. The launch event will be live-streamed online across OnePlus India YouTube channel. Viewers can expect key details about specifications, pricing and availability dates for these new OnePlus 12 series smartphones to be revealed during the event. The live launch of the OnePlus 12 series will begin shortly.

OnePlus 12 Series Launch Live Streaming Link

