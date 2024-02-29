OPPO is all set to launch its latest smartphone, the OPPO F25 Pro 5G, today in India. As per reports, the OPPO F25 Pro 5G is expected to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chipset. The smartphone is rumoured to feature a 6.7-inch borderless AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The OPPO F25 Pro 5G might have a triple camera setup with a 64MP main camera. The F25 Pro 5G is anticipated to come with 67W SuperVOOC charging capability with two colour options that include Lava Red and Blue. The 8GB + 128GB Variant of OPPO F25 Pro 5G is expected to be priced around Rs 22,999 and the 256GB variant might come with a price of Rs 24,999. TECNO Camon 30 Premier 5G Debuts at MWC 2024: Check Specifications and Features.

OPPO F25 Pro 5G Launching Today

Meet the segment's leading screen-to-body ratio with the #OPPOF25Pro5G’s borderless 120Hz AMOLED screen 😱 Dive into next-gen visuals, and enjoy seamless transitions and brightness adjustment without barriers! 😏#BornToFlaunt pic.twitter.com/LOmCkQUHtj — OPPO India (@OPPOIndia) February 28, 2024

