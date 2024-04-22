OPPO K12 5G is a new smartphone set to launch in China on April 24, 2024, with a similar design to the OnePlus Nord CE 4 as seen in the official images. OPPO has already dropped a teaser for its upcoming OPPO K12 5G smartphone, which shows the design and colour options. According to a source on X, the new OPPO K12 will be offered in two colour options - Starry Night and Green. According to a report by Gizmochina, the OPPO K12 specifications will include a 16MP front-facing camera, a 50MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, 12GB RAM and 512GB internal storage, which is higher compared to the OnePlus Nord CE 4 launched in India. Additionally, the report mentioned that the device would offer a 120Hz FHD+ AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor and a 5,500mAh battery with 100W fast charging. The company will reveal the OPPO K12 5G price on April 22, 2024. OPPO Reno 12 and OPPO Reno 12 Pro Key Details Leaked, Likely To Launch Soon; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

OPPO K12 5G Launch Date Confirmed in China, Will Launch on April 24:

OPPO K12 5G to launch on April 24th in China.#OPPO #OPPOK12 pic.twitter.com/HY1llAIa0a — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) April 22, 2024

OPPO K12 5G Teaser Trailer and Design Revealed:

OPPO K12 5G Colour Options Revealed:

Oppo K12 Color Options: Green & Starry Night. pic.twitter.com/amZTA2YHQs — TECHNOLOGY INFO (@TECHINFOSOCIALS) April 22, 2024

