POCO India has officially confrimed to launch of its new POCO M6 5G smartphone phone in India on December 22, 2023. The POCO M6 5G is one of the most anticipated smartphones that will reportedly feature a 6.74-inch display with HD+ resolution, 50MP primary camera and dual rear-camera setup, and MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ mobile processor. POCO posted on X, "The most affordable 5G Smartphone ever! Coming your way on 22nd Dec 12 Noon." On December 15, 2023, the company launched POCO C65, a budget smartphone with a MediaTek Helio G85 processor, a 50MP primary camera and a 90Hz display. POCO M6 5G is expected to have similar specifications to the recently launched Redmi 13C smartphone. RedMagic 9 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Launched Globally: Check Specifications, Price, Pre-Orders and Other Details of New Gaming Smartphone Here.

POCO M6 Launch on December 22:

The most affordable 5G Smartphone ever! Coming your way on 22nd Dec 12 Noon. Stay tuned as you would not want to miss out on this one.#POCOIndia #POCO #POCOM65G #TheReal5GDisrupter #5G pic.twitter.com/Nk4w06Ud3W — POCO India (@IndiaPOCO) December 19, 2023

POCO M6 5G Smartphone Launch Date in India:

